Awesome sauce! Skip Marley has two songs on Billboard

Skip Marley has two songs on BillboardWednesday, September 16, 2020
Slow Down and Make Me Feel, which are two songs from reggae singer Skip Marley’s Higher Place EP, are currently charting on Billboard.
Reggae singer Skip Marley released his Higher Place EP last month. (Photo: ksfm.radio.com)
Make Me Feel, featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox, is the latest to make its entry. It is now at number 22 on the Adult R&B Songs after spending four weeks on the chart. The track is also on the Rhythmic Songs chart where it has debuted at number 39.
Slow Down, a collaboration with popular American singer H.E.R., continues to make moves on the Hot R&B Songs chart, which it has been on for 24 weeks. The track is now at number 24. Slow Down also created history when it went to number one on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart in May.
But Skip is no stranger to Billboard success. Back in 2017, he was featured on Katy Perry’s Chained To The Rhythm that spent 15 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, peaking at number four.
