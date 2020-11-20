OMI’s ‘Cheerleader’ hits one billion views on YouTube!

OMI continues to rack up the accolades for his hit single Cheerleader which has now surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

Released in April 2015, the song became a hit on radio and streaming services thanks to numerous remixes which broadened its appeal and propelled the Jamaican artiste to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song crossed the one billion views mark this week, an enviable feat for any artiste globally.

The song was listed as one of the top 20 most searched songs on Shazam this week.