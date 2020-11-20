OMI’s ‘Cheerleader’ hits one billion views on YouTube!Friday, November 20, 2020
|
OMI continues to rack up the accolades for his hit single Cheerleader which has now surpassed one billion views on YouTube.
Released in April 2015, the song became a hit on radio and streaming services thanks to numerous remixes which broadened its appeal and propelled the Jamaican artiste to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The song crossed the one billion views mark this week, an enviable feat for any artiste globally.
The song was listed as one of the top 20 most searched songs on Shazam this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy