Babe Brunch grilled on Twitter for â€˜meagre, weight-watcherâ€™ dishes

A day party that promised food, drink and a

wicked musical experience fell flat for some patrons as an unimpressive menu left

Jamaicans brimming with anger at Sundayâ€™s Babe Brunch.

The party, held at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine, left many Jamaicans disappointed and unsatisfied. They took to Twitter to voice their frustration.

On my way to Babe brunch, just want unu look out fi mi on PrimeTime news lata cuz if mi get 3 piece a saachiz inna nuh plate mi a kill smaddy ova dehâ€” BDX (@XavyRas) December 15, 2019

According to Babe Brunchâ€™s Instagram page, all-inclusive tickets started at $7,000, which was to cover unlimited cocktails and brunch until 3:00pm, but for some patrons, the servings were so small, and the drinks ran out well before the cut-off time.

View this post on Instagram Hey Babes..and Guys! Hereâ€™s all the important info youâ€™ll need to know about Babe Brunch! âœ¨ . Are you ready to Brunch n Bruk out?ðŸ‰ . We canâ€™t wait to see you at Babe Brunch THIS SUNDAY, December 15,2019 at Caymanas Golf Club!âœ¨ . #BabeBrunchJA #ButHeCanComeToo #Dec15 #BrunchNBrukOutA post shared by Babe Brunch (@babebrunchja) on Dec 13, 2019 at 5:13pm PST

Some patrons shared images of the menu, which showed slices of grilled sausage and waffles dabbed with strawberry syrup.





Having to choose from that dish or mini-stuffed Nutella pancakes or baked French toast with berries and cream, many on Twitter lost their composure on witnessing the tiny meals.

man dem pay 7k fi gas pain lmfao you coulda get that fi free lmaooo.â€” ayodeji (@dejisentya) December 15, 2019

Babe brunch and them â€˜weight watchersâ€™ meal. â€” SHATS (@iamshats) Craven people was not the target market pic.twitter.com/2N52B4e9KVDecember 15, 2019

The frustration wasnâ€™t the collective experience for all. Patrons who felt arriving on time for the 11 am start and getting their moneyâ€™s worth was the way to go seemingly got seconds (and thirds)â€” adding to the heated discussion.

Idk bout ya'll but I ate several times at Babe Brunch, dem couldnt dupe me so easy with those serving sizes. I simply told any waiter that asked if I had eaten yet "nope, could I please have some of whatever you have left, thank youuuu" â€” Lumpy Space Papi (@AppletonPapi) pic.twitter.com/iwUh23kdO8December 16, 2019

Well my plate neva look too bad eno â€” December ðŸ˜Š (@sushihasmyheart) #babebrunch pic.twitter.com/WAM3n2IZZUDecember 16, 2019

Regardless of arrival time, Babe Brunch patrons felt that more planning needed to be done to ensure the highly-anticipated event had a menu that reflected the demand.

Kandi King, who organised the party, reacted quickly by offering disgruntled customers heartfelt apologies and bottles of wine, which seemingly aided in diffusing the situation. However, judging from the Twittersphere, many patrons left to get their fill elsewhere.

I appreciated that Kandi apologized and gave my table a bottle thoughâ€¦ She was tryingâ€¦ Bruk out section was awesomeâ€¦ But Brunch?â€¦ ðŸ˜â€” â™•De RaÃºs claÃºt â™• (@D3D3luv) Let's just say the 1st staging of #BabeBrunch was waaaaaay better! Venue and set up as wellDecember 16, 2019