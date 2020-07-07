Baby Bolt revealed: Usain shares photo of Olympia Lightning Bolt

Baby Bolt revealed: Usain shares photo of Olympia Lightning BoltTuesday, July 07, 2020
|
Eight-time
Olympic champion Usain Bolt has shared a photo of his child with partner, Kasi
Bennett.
The baby, fittingly named â€œOlympia Lightning Boltâ€ was born in May following the announcement of the coupleâ€™s pregnancy back in January.
Bolt shared the photo of Olympia, being held by Bennett whoâ€™s wearing a beautiful flowing gown, with the caption â€œI want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u.â€
The double sprint world record-holder continued, â€œI want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lighting Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.â€
The legendary sprinter ended with a humorous, â€œI Love you and happy 21th birthday Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ â€œ
