Baby Bolt revealed: Usain shares photo of Olympia Lightning Bolt

Eight-time

Olympic champion Usain Bolt has shared a photo of his child with partner, Kasi

Bennett.

The baby, fittingly named “Olympia Lightning Bolt†was born in May following the announcement of the couple’s pregnancy back in January.

Bolt shared the photo of Olympia, being held by Bennett who’s wearing a beautiful flowing gown, with the caption “I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and To let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u.â€

The double sprint world record-holder continued, “I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lighting Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family.â€

The legendary sprinter ended with a humorous, “I Love you and happy 21th birthday Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ “