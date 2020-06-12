Baby Boy 2.0? Sean Paul fuels calls for Normani collab

Almost a year after Normani scorched the stage to a remix of Sean Paul’s Get Busy at the Savage X Fenty fashion show, fans are again requesting a collab after the deejay added fuel to the fire.

While the request has come before, Sean Paul added fuel to the slow burning fire today, June 12, with one simple tweet.

A Twitter user shared the a 30-second clip of the Motivation singer slating choreography in lingerie by Savage X Fenty, Rihanna’s line, and along with the caption, “still not over this”.

SAME — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) @Normani https://t.co/1LIhRLavNCJune 12, 2020

Sean Paul seems to share the user’s sentiment, retweeting the video with the simple, but far-reaching message “same” while tagging the former Fifth Harmony member.

Several hundred retweets and likes later and it’s clear fans of the two stars want to see that guaranteed bop happen.

One user said, “so… how bout you collab with our girl?”

Another said, “Give us Baby Boy 2.0” referencing Beyoncé’s 2003 Billboard Hot 100 chart topping single featuring Sean Paul.

A third took things a little further, tagging what we suspect are the record labels and management of the two, requesting that they get them in studio together.

Sean Paul has certainly had some mega collabs with music’s finest over his career, including Sia, Rihanna and Kelly Rowland.

Normani may be relatively new to the game as a solo artiste but she has given the performances that have drawn comparisons to none other than Beyonce, herself. And that’s not all, she received the ultimate stamp of approval from Instagram ‘bad gal’ Rihanna, who made Normani an ambassador for her line in May this year.

Buzz fam, whose DMs do we need to slide into to make this happen?