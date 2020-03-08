Baby girl for Bolt?Sunday, March 08, 2020
It seems Olympian Usain BoltÂ will be adding a baby girl to his family tree.
On Sunday (March 8) photos surfaced online showing what appears to have been a gender reveal party held at one of Boltâ€™s properties in Kingston.
The property was said to have been illuminated pink following the announcement, signalling that the baby is a girl.
Fireworks were also seen over the house where the event was said to have taken place. Some of the excitement was captured by neighbours on video.Â
The news comes just weeks after the retired sprinter and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, announced they were expecting their first child together.
