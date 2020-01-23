Baby on board! Usain Bolt announces girlfriend’s pregnancy

Baby on board! Usain Bolt announces girlfriend’s pregnancyThursday, January 23, 2020
BUZZ Fam, Usain Bolt is finally going to be a daddy! The legendary athlete announced his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett’s, pregnancy early Thursday morning.
“A KING or a Queen is about to be HERE” the superstar told his over 9 million followers on Instagram.
From what we can see of his relationship with his Godson, NJ Junior, we know he’s going to be a great dad.
Congratulations Usain and Kasi!
