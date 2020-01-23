Baby on board! Usain Bolt announces girlfriend’s pregnancy

BUZZ Fam, Usain Bolt is finally going to be a daddy! The legendary athlete announced his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett’s, pregnancy early Thursday morning.

View this post on Instagram I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.bA post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Jan 23, 2020 at 2:03am PST

“A KING or a Queen is about to be HERE” the superstar told his over 9 million followers on Instagram.

From what we can see of his relationship with his Godson, NJ Junior, we know he’s going to be a great dad.

Congratulations Usain and Kasi!