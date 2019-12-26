Baby on board: Warren Weir and fiancée expecting

Baby on board: Warren Weir and fiancée expectingThursday, December 26, 2019
Olympian Warren Weir and fiancee Alexan Stewart employed a
creative way to tell the world that they are having their first child.
In a movie-style preview poster, the couple is seen in bed where Weir is seemingly expressing surprise at the news while holding a pregnancy test, as Mom-to-be Alexan is seen eating a few snacks. The poster depicts fun notes like who are the directors and producers of this new chapter in their life.
While a specific date was not given, the couple’s bundle of joy is expected to arrive in 2020. There is also a good chance that the couple may choose to get married before their little one arrives.
A number of persons have been showering the couple with congratulations, including fellow athlete, Mommy Rocket, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who gave birth to her son Xyon just over two years ago.
Congrats Warren and Alexan!
