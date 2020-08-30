â€˜Back with the jump offâ€™: Krystal Tomlinson hits campaign trail after COVID scare

Krystal

Tomlinson has signalled her return to the campaign trail after receiving a

clean bill of health a week after possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

Tomlinson, the Peopleâ€™s National Party candidate for West Rural St Andrew, issued a video statement to social media just after midnight of Sunday morning August 30.

â€œSo my results have come back negative and that means we are back on the campaign trail. I want to say thank you again to everybody who has been checking in to make sure we are OK,â€ Tomlinson said.

She continued, â€œIâ€™m feeling fine and thatâ€™s why we never hitch to come back on the road but we are doing so safely and Iâ€™m encouraging all those who are still participating in active campaigning to keep wearing the masks, get a little pouch like me if you need to, to keep your sanitisers and your wipes in, and keep hydrated. Vitamin C is a plus and if you canâ€™t get your vitamin C some good old H2O to hydrate and keep you fit and ready for the road.

â€œSo thank you again for checking in, I am happy to be healthy and to have a clean bill of health and we are going to work all the way to September 3 to get those ballots in the boxes. This is Krystal for West Rural, so we coming for it.â€

Ÿ˜· Mask On â€” Krystal Tomlinson (@krystomlinson) Ÿ’¦ Sanitize Ÿ– maintain a safe social distance Ÿ’§ hydrate and take your vitamins!Stay Safe Jamaica Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² Ÿ™Ÿ¾ pic.twitter.com/kEP5ZbWAs3August 30, 2020

The aspiring Member of Parliament ended the 50-second clip with an iconic line clip from Lil Kimâ€™s 2003 hit The Jump Off.

The musical outro said â€œIâ€™ve been gone for a minute but we back with the jump offâ€, a declaration of her intent to take the seat now held by the ruling Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn come this Thursdayâ€™s general election.