Bad Boy Trevor calls for fines for Floyd Green and others seen in viral video

Popular entertainer, Garfield ‘Bad Boy Trevor’ Reid says he believes in addition to his resignation from the Cabinet, former Minister of Agriculture, Floyd Green, should also face fines over an event allegedly held on a ‘no movement’ day.

Green along with several others have been facing tremendous backlash from the public since footage of them partying at a popular hotel in St Andrew surfaced late Tuesday night.

Bad Boy Trevor, who was fined $150,000 JMD back in April for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act, says he believes a similar action should be meted out to everyone involved in the now-viral video.

“What goes for goose should go for the gander. This government has been very hypocritical and it’s time for them to be held accountable. Him resign and that is good but just like how dem fine me, dem must pay a fine too,” he told BUZZ.

On March 23, 2020, Reid and entertainer Kenneil Smith were arrested and charged after the police raided the actor’s premises at Plantation Drive in St Andrew and found a party in full swing, despite an 8 pm curfew and restrictions on public gathering.

Read this: Beenie Man wants Floyd Green and friends seen in video fined

Bad Boy Trevor also told BUZZ that he will be joining The United Independents’ Congress’ (UIC) march on Gordon House on September 22. He says he fully supports their cause as he believes the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet should resign from parliament.

The march is set to take place at 9 am.