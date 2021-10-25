Bad Boy Trevor returns to the silver screens in new ‘gangster thriller’

Acknowledging that he prefers live performances, Jamaican actor Garfield ‘Bad Boy Trevor’ Reid says there is an unexplainable connection between him and his audience when he’s on stage and in character. Still, there was something about his latest on-screen production that was utterly enthralling. So much so that after years of being away from the ‘lights, camera, action’ aspect of theatre, he has decided to return to the silver screens.

Come January, Bad Boy Trevor is set to star in an epic ‘gangster thriller’ dubbed Demons Run Miami.

“For me, I enjoy live plays more than filming. Filming takes a whole heap out of you. The camera picks up everything so yuh cant really make no mistake. So it’s been quite a while since I’ve had a movie run,” he told the OBSERVER ONLINE. “I am also very selective in terms of movies that I do but this one had an edge to it. It had a lot to do with many of the realities we are facing now with the increase in human trafficking and the abuse of females. The storyline is a good one and one that suits who I am as an actor. It didn’t take me away from my natural persona as Bad Boy Trevor.”

A Dre Flawwless Films production, Demons Run Miami was written and directed by CEO, Wesley Johnson. The movie follows a set of young girls who were abused by a notorious sex trafficking gang in Miami. The victims later form a girl gang who set out to exact revenge on their abusers. Bad Boy Trevor plays the role of Murdock, leader of the sex-trafficking gang.

The movie is set to open on January 1 at Cowboy Ranch in Kingston. Whether the premiere will be opened to the public is yet to be decided as the producer is awaiting Prime Minister Andrew Holness’ decision regarding public gatherings as well as easing restrictions on the entertainment industry. According to Johnson, he has big plans for the film including showings at various locations islandwide.

“We shot the movie in Jamaica and Miami but I wanted to bring it home first before anywhere else. This is my first production being in the spotlight as a producer and I really have high hopes for the film,” the Spanish Town native told OBSERVER ONLINE. “It was challenging having to film during a pandemic but we worked within the limitations and curfews and I really want Jamaicans to enjoy the finished product firsthand.”

“We are anxious to see what the prime minister decides to do in regards to the entertainment industry over the next few months. A lot of people really want to see this film and we really want to be able to bring it to every parish in Jamaica,” he added.