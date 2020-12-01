Bad Bunny beats out Drake for most-streamed artiste on Spotify

Latin superstar Bad

Bunny is the most popular artiste on Spotify.

According to the streaming service, the Puerto Rican was the most-streamed artiste of the year, with 8.3 billion streams globally.

The top five artistes on the list is completed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.

Bad Bunny also has the distinction of having the most-streamed album globally, as his second solo effort, YHLQMDLG, had 3.3 billion streams.

The Weeknd had the most streamed song on Spotify with ‘Blinding Lights’. (Photo: photodesk@splashnews.com)

That album’s popularity was followed by The Weeknd’s After Hours, Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.

The Weeknd’s single, Blinding Lights is Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with 1.6 million streams globally.

Deceased rapper Juice WRLD was the most-streamed artist on Spotify in the United States while his album, Legends Never Die, was the platform’s most-streamed album in that country.