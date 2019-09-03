‘Badman vs Nice Guy’: Konshens releases new project

‘Badman vs Nice Guy’: Konshens releases new projectTuesday, September 03, 2019
Jamaican artiste Konshens is again representing for dancehall in all its glory with his new project, Badman vs Nice Guy, that was released on August 30.
The body of work shows Konshens’ versatility, as he utilises different sounds while showing his abilities as a deejay and a singjay. He also gives listeners a taste of 90s dancehall mixed with the newer trap style.
The 10-song project includes tracks like Back It Up, Live Life, Space Flight, Last Wine and Sunshine. It was produced by Konshens and his team, Subkonshus Music. The project also features local rapper Bakersteez and dancehall artiste Khxos, and it is currently available for purchase online.
Meanwhile, Konshens is gearing up to release the music video for a track called Stay High, which features international acts Sak Noel and Mario Bautista. In addition, he is scheduled to perform at a major show in Kenya on September 7.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
