Baecation! Spice jets off to Mexico with boo

The ‘Queen of the dancehall’ has finally found her king, and we are totally here for the #BlackLove. Soon after she revealed her man to her millions of Instagram followers in a birthday post, Spice jetted off to Mexico to celebrate his birthday.

Since then we’re being treated with short clips of the two love birds enjoying themselves. Being serenaded by a Mariachi band, enjoying walks while holding hands, and relishing in the breathtaking location of their hotel.

For the most part, Spice has kept her love life out of the public’s eye. But maybe it’s because she didn’t actually have one as she revealed that this was her very first vacation.

"My first baecation ever and we're in Mexico so I had to surprise my king with the Mariachi band. My baecation is absolutely amazing so far," she posted on her Instagram.