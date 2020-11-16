Baecation! Spice jets off to Mexico with boo

The â€˜Queen of the dancehallâ€™ has finally found her king, and we are totally here for the #BlackLove. Soon after she revealed her man to her millions of Instagram followers in a birthday post, Spice jetted off to Mexico to celebrate his birthday.

Related story: Spice sends birthday greetings to her â€˜loverâ€™

Since then weâ€™re being treated with short clips of the two love birds enjoying themselves. Being serenaded by a Mariachi band, enjoying walks while holding hands, and relishing in the breathtaking location of their hotel.

For the most part, Spice has kept her love life out of the publicâ€™s eye. But maybe itâ€™s because she didnâ€™t actually have one as she revealed that this was her very first vacation.

â€œMy first baecation ever and weâ€™re in Mexico Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡½ so I had to surprise my king with the Mariachi band. My baecation is absolutely amazing so far,â€ she posted on her Instagram.