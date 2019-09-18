Bahamas relief concert to be held in Trinidad

Bahamas relief concert to be held in TrinidadWednesday, September 18, 2019
|
Several Trinidadian entertainers will be throwing
their talent behind an event that is being staged to help Bahamian residents recover
after Hurricane Dorian damaged sections of the country earlier this month.
The concert, which is called ‘Unite and Rebuild’, will be held on September 22 at the O2 PARK in Chaguaramas, Trinidad. The daytime event is slated to start at 1 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. It will feature big soca acts like Destra Garcia, Patrice Roberts, Shal Marshall, Nailah Blackman, Kes The Band and DJ Private Ryan. Bahamian entertainers like Judah Da Lion, Julien Believe, Visage, Wendi & Dyson and Avvy are also on the line-up.
It is said that all proceeds from the event will be handed over to the Bahamas Red Cross. Donations can be made directly to www.bahamasredcross.org. The public can also watch the live stream of the event and contribute online at Tegotv.com.
— Written by Shania Hanchard
