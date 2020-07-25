Bahamian quarter-miler Shaunae Miller-Uibo stuns with year’s fastest 100m time

Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo is best known for her performances over the 200m and 400m but the Olympic quarter-mile champion yesterday showed that she is one of the greatest all-around sprint talents.

Miller-Uibo dipped under the 11-second barrier in the 100 metres at the Back To The Track meet in Clermont, Florida.

The athlete ran 10.98 seconds to take the event, becoming the fourth ever woman to run sub-11 seconds in the 100m, sub-22 seconds in the 200m and sub-49 seconds in the 400m.

The 26-year-old had set another personal best in the heats when she ran 11.03 seconds.

Miller-Uibo now leads the world list in the event, surpassing the 11.00 seconds set by Jamaicaâ€™s four-time 100m World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce two weeks ago.