‘Bald-headed’ Shenseea celebrates as â€˜Lighterâ€™ hits 8 million views

‘Bald-headed’ Shenseea celebrates as â€˜Lighterâ€™ hits 8 million viewsSunday, September 20, 2020
|
Dancehall
artiste Shenseea is celebrating eight million views for Lighter, her collaboration
with Taurus Riley.
In a series of Instagram Stories shared last evening, a bald Shenseea, thanks to the power of filters, marked the achievement with a memorable lip sync performance from the comfort of her bedroom.
With the official video released to YouTube on September 6, the song has quickly become a late summer favourite, perhaps spurred by the popular #LighterChallenge which the â€˜Princess of dancehallâ€™ launched over a week ago.
The song topped the iTunes Reggae Chart last week and was the most played track in several regional countries including Barbados, St Kitts-Nevis and Dominica.
To mark that accomplishment, the Sure Sure singer shared to Instagram â€œGod is Great Ÿ™Ÿ½ #1 on Reggae iTunes Chartâ€¦..most played song in Cayman, Dominica, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Antigua, Barbados big up ShenYeng Everyweh ya man Ÿ‰ DROP YA FLAG anywhere u at,â€ last Tuesday.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy