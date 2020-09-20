‘Bald-headed’ Shenseea celebrates as â€˜Lighterâ€™ hits 8 million views

Dancehall

artiste Shenseea is celebrating eight million views for Lighter, her collaboration

with Taurus Riley.

In a series of Instagram Stories shared last evening, a bald Shenseea, thanks to the power of filters, marked the achievement with a memorable lip sync performance from the comfort of her bedroom.

With the official video released to YouTube on September 6, the song has quickly become a late summer favourite, perhaps spurred by the popular #LighterChallenge which the â€˜Princess of dancehallâ€™ launched over a week ago.

The song topped the iTunes Reggae Chart last week and was the most played track in several regional countries including Barbados, St Kitts-Nevis and Dominica.

To mark that accomplishment, the Sure Sure singer shared to Instagram â€œGod is Great Ÿ™Ÿ½ #1 on Reggae iTunes Chartâ€¦..most played song in Cayman, Dominica, Belize, British Virgin Islands, Grenada, Antigua, Barbados big up ShenYeng Everyweh ya man Ÿ‰ DROP YA FLAG anywhere u at,â€ last Tuesday.