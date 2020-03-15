Ballin’ On A Budget: Let’s pig out at Zack’s Smoke Shack

Kingston is undoubtedly the culinary capital of Jamaica. Recently added to its expansive list of restaurants is Zack’s Smoke Shack. The first of its kind in Jamaica, this eatery is a barbecue smoke pit that provides delicious smoked ribs, roast pork, sausage and chicken along with Southern American side dishes such as mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw and cornbread, to name a few. It is centrally located in Marketplace on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew.

The set-up of the restaurant gives a true representation of a rustic, southern barbecue joint in America. Finished with zinc, wooden panels, vintage industrial farmhouse lights, complemented with wooden tables and chairs, one step into this food spot brings you into a Texas, New Orleans or Tennessee smokehouse. In addition, like smoke pits in America, the venue also has witty signs posted all about.

But, let’s get down to the meat of the matter! Each piece of chicken and ribs that is cooked at Zack’s is brined for 24 to 48 hours before being smoked for four to six hours. General Manager Roland Henry says this helps to seal in the flavours in the meats and give that authentic smoked taste. Ballin’ on a budget-approved, the items on the menu are very affordable.

We delighted in the Three-meat Combo, which is any three meats of your choice from a list of smoked chicken, roast pork, ribs or sausage served with your preferred side order and cornbread; the Spicy Bird Sandwich– fried pieces of saucy chicken with pickles smothered with coleslaw and placed between two buns, the Loaded Fries– comprised of fries with Roast Pork embedded in the middle, surrounded by cuts of sausage and doused with a generous amount of cheese.

We also had coleslaw, mac and cheese, potato salad, cornbread, baked beans and a serving of Cajun fries. The food was mouthwatering, especially the ribs and loaded fries and was also incredibly filling.

The restaurant creates their own BBQ sauces specifically to enhance and complement the flavour of each meal on the menu. They are: the Zack’s Sweet Smoke, Bourbon and the Blowwow Hot BBQ sauces. In-house hot sauces have also been created.

Like the BBQ sauces, they are made from scratch with no additives or preservatives. For the beverages, we had the Country Sweet Tea and the Hog Wash Lemonade, perfect refreshers for our meals.

At the end of our meals, our combined bill for three persons came to under $8000. Now that’s a deal!

Zack’s Smoke Shack is opened seven days a week so swing by for some of the scrumptiousness and let’s keep ballin’ on a budget!