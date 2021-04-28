Banton slams amendments made to COVID-19 rules as ‘oppressive’

Dancehall icon Buju Banton has slammed some of the amendments made to Jamaica’s COVID-19 legislation, which was passed in the Senate on March 26.

Under the amended Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) law enforcement officers are no longer required to warn those found breaching COVID-19 regulations but can prosecute them immediately.

The ‘Til I’m Laid To Rest’ artiste slammed the changes to the DRMA as oppressive, posting a press release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force which highlighted the changes.

The changes like other COVID-19 measures that have been implemented so far have not gone down well with the dancehall heavyweight, who has been very vocal on matters relating to the pandemic.

“All members of parliament who voted for this have declared themselves to be enemies of the Jamaican people. DO NOT TRAD ON US ANYMOOR,” wrote Banton on Instagram as he captioned the screenshot of the release he posted to his feed.

“You they killing,” he continued in the comment section.

His comments have been met with support from his fans, with others expressing similar sentiments calling the move by the authorities oppressive .

“One person wrote “this i a breach of people’s human rights” while another said “dictatorship at its highest”.

Buju has been highly critical of the measures being put in place to contain the pandemic using social media to air his views on the matter. Buju has posited that the moves to restrict movement and cancel gathering were hurting the poor and making persons worst off.

He also declared that he won’t be wearing a mask anytime soon telling Jamaican people that they are being lied to. This rant however led to his daughters distancing themselves from those comments.

However he has persisted with his views where at one point he asked persons if they are still sleeping. At another point he called on them to use an app called the brain.

Buju has not been the only one who has been critical of the moves by the government. Dancehall icons Spragga Benz and Tanya Stephens have also voiced their views on the COVID-19 issue at various points.