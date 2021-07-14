Barbadian fete promoters want ‘vaccinated parties’

Some Barbadian party promoters believe that vaccinated parties should be the new norm as they try to recover from the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on their industry.

These promoters are of the view that vaccinated parties will also serve as an incentive for citizens to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Such events could incentivize the wider Barbadian public and young people to get vaccinated fully so that we can raise the percentage of the population from just under twenty percent to up to fifty or sixty percent to become in line with the US and other big countries,” Fred Hoyos, owner of the Jamestown Bar told BUZZ.

Advantages

Meanwhile, owner of the Red Door Lounge on the upscale Westcoast of the island, Dominic Seale reasoned that he would be happy to host vaccinated-only parties. He agrees with Hoyos that people who get vaccinated should be given certain advantages.

“There are going to have to give some privileges to people who are vaccinated otherwise there is no reason to be vaccinated. I spoke to somebody quite high up in the government and I made the suggestion that we would be happy to do vaccinated-only events where there is a lot more freedom given in those situations and therefore that would encourage people who are not vaccinated to get the vaccine.”

He further reasoned that the more people who are vaccinated “the better it would be for the country”.

“If the Government wants to get the vaccines out they have to put the incentive out there to give more freedom to those who have been vaccinated.”

Veteran venue operator, events promoter, and bandleader Chetwyn Stuart said that he could clearly see how the fully vaccinated events can be a success.

“The protocols for a fully vaccinated event would be a lot more stringent. I mean if you are in a fete and you are fully vaccinated and the others are fully vaccinated you can do a lot more than others who are not fully vaccinated.”

He added that people who are fully vaccinated feel a lot more comfortable around those who have also taken the jab.

“I have planned for a while now to do fully vaccinated events. I will be doing a set of fully vaccinated events myself,” he added.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley on June 19th, gave an all-clear for parties of just about 150 persons to take place as restrictions were to be fully relaxed on June 30th. However, on Sunday, July 11th after an explosive 40 cases were recorded the Minister of Health Jeffrey Bostic announced a reintroduction to the 11 p.m to 5 a.m curfew as of Tuesday, July 13th. A ban on fetes and parties was imposed for two weeks from that time.