Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets

Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wicketsSunday, September 06, 2020
|
Barbados Tridents defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets in the 28th game of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Saturday, September 5.
Scores:
TALLAWAHS 161 for four off 20 overs (Jermaine Blackwood 74, Andre Russell 54)
TRIDENTS 165 for three off 18.2 overs (Jason Holder 69, Jonathan Carter 42 not out, Mitchell Santner 35 not out)
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy