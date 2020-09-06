Barbados Tridents beat Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets

Barbados Tridents defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by seven wickets in the 28th game of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Saturday, September 5.

Scores:

TALLAWAHS 161 for four off 20 overs (Jermaine Blackwood 74, Andre Russell 54)

TRIDENTS 165 for three off 18.2 overs (Jason Holder 69, Jonathan Carter 42 not out, Mitchell Santner 35 not out)