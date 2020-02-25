Barbie Tingz: Nicki Minaj slays in hot carnival costume in Trinidad

Forget the pregnancy rumours, rapper Nicki Minaj is definitely living it up at

The United States-based entertainer showed off her carnival costume via Instagram on Tuesday.

â€œTrini to di Ÿ¦´,â€ was the caption attached to the photo she posted.

View this post on Instagram Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹Ÿ™Ÿ¾ meet me on Tribe truck right now Ÿ˜˜Ÿ¥°â™¥ï¸A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:29am PST

Earlier, she posted a video, modelling and doing a few dance moves to show the movement of her wings.

And her fans were definitely loving the look.

â€œSTUNNING Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ I just knew deep down in my spirit that you were going to eat this look and you did just that like always,â€ one social media user said.

â€œThe details on that are amazing! They not ready,â€ another added.

Nicki was also spotted on a truck with Machel Montano, who posted a boomerang video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Welcome @nickiminaj to the Soca Kingdomâ€¼ï¸Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹â¤ï¸ She came to SHELL D STAGE ŸšŸšŸš #timetoshelldstage #everybodyshellA post shared by machelmontano (@machelmontano) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:33am PST

Machel also posted a photo of him posing with Nicki and fellow Trinidadian soca star Kes.