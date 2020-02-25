Barbie Tingz: Nicki Minaj slays in hot carnival costume in Trinidad

Barbie Tingz: Nicki Minaj slays in hot carnival costume in TrinidadTuesday, February 25, 2020
|
Forget the pregnancy rumours, rapper Nicki Minaj is definitely living it up at
The United States-based entertainer showed off her carnival costume via Instagram on Tuesday.
â€œTrini to di Ÿ¦´,â€ was the caption attached to the photo she posted.
Earlier, she posted a video, modelling and doing a few dance moves to show the movement of her wings.
And her fans were definitely loving the look.
â€œSTUNNING Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ I just knew deep down in my spirit that you were going to eat this look and you did just that like always,â€ one social media user said.
â€œThe details on that are amazing! They not ready,â€ another added.
Nicki was also spotted on a truck with Machel Montano, who posted a boomerang video on Instagram.
â€œWelcomeÂ @nickiminajÂ to the Soca Kingdomâ€¼ï¸Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹â¤ï¸ She came to SHELL D STAGE ŸšŸšŸšÂ #timetoshelldstageÂ #everybodyshell,â€ he said.
Machel also posted a photo of him posing with Nicki and fellow Trinidadian soca star Kes.
