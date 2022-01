Barbie Tingz: Nicki Minaj slays in hot carnival costume in Trinidad

Forget the pregnancy rumours, rapper Nicki Minaj is definitely living it up at

The United States-based entertainer showed off her carnival costume via Instagram on Tuesday.

“Trini to di Ÿ¦´,†was the caption attached to the photo she posted.

View this post on Instagram Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹Ÿ™Ÿ¾ meet me on Tribe truck right now Ÿ˜˜Ÿ¥°â™¥ï¸A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:29am PST

Earlier, she posted a video, modelling and doing a few dance moves to show the movement of her wings.

And her fans were definitely loving the look.

“STUNNING Ÿ˜Ÿ˜Ÿ˜ I just knew deep down in my spirit that you were going to eat this look and you did just that like always,†one social media user said.

“The details on that are amazing! They not ready,†another added.

Nicki was also spotted on a truck with Machel Montano, who posted a boomerang video on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram Welcome @nickiminaj to the Soca Kingdom‼︟‡¹Ÿ‡¹â¤ï¸ She came to SHELL D STAGE ŸšŸšŸš #timetoshelldstage #everybodyshellA post shared by machelmontano (@machelmontano) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:33am PST

“Welcome @nickiminaj to the Soca Kingdom‼︟‡¹Ÿ‡¹â¤ï¸ She came to SHELL D STAGE ŸšŸšŸšÂ #timetoshelldstage #everybodyshell,†he said.

Machel also posted a photo of him posing with Nicki and fellow Trinidadian soca star Kes.