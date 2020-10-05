Barcelona says coronavirus cost it US$238 million

Barcelona says coronavirus cost it US$238 millionMonday, October 05, 2020
|
Coronavirus continues to be the gift everyone wants to return.
Perhaps none more so than Barcelona Football Club, which says the pandemic has cost it US$234 million in revenue.
Barca reported losses of US$113 million for the just-ended season, citing “the effects of COVID-19”.
The club said despite revenues reaching US$1 billion, it would have been US$1.2 billion if not for the virus.
Without the pandemic, the club said it would have closed the year with a profit of US$2.3 million.
Barcelona said “efforts to control and reduce spending to cover for the lost revenue” saved the club US$86.7 million.
