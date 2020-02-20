Barrettes: A throwback trend that is here to stay

It’s the return of the hair clip trend, and barrettes are back!

I know most of us might remember rocking hair clips to school back in the day and possibly hated them.

But this 90s nostalgic trend is back on the fashion scene, and it was a staple for celebrities and influencers at the recent New York Fashion Week. According to expert hairstylist Elle Hegarty, 2020 is the year of all comebacks, and the barrettes trend is definitely one of them.

However, this time around the hair accessory is a statement piece, and the bigger, the better. The style has taken off on Instagram as hair bloggers, YouTubers and celebrities, like Yara Shahidi, Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Winnie Harlow, are often glammed out in their barrettes.

There are absolutely no rules in 2020 when it comes to hair, so from pearl-encrusted to bedazzled clips or even a simple French-girl barrette, the style screams 90s chic.

View this post on Instagram A lesson on how to be a minimalist with the maximum impact. @live.love.chardonnay @dinadipietro @maneaddicts @justinemarjan #kitschxjustineA post shared by Kitsch (@mykitsch) on Nov 6, 2019 at 7:00am PST

But the most stylish one of them all was designed by celebrity stylist and beauty influencer Justine Marjan for her new accessory line ‘Kitsch x Justine Marjan’. Her rhinestone barrettes definitely send a message with words like glam, feelings or queen, setting the brand apart from the rest.

So, are you giving the barrette trend a chance and making it a staple part of your looks?