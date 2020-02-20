Barrettes: A throwback trend that is here to stay

Barrettes: A throwback trend that is here to stayThursday, February 20, 2020
|
It’s the return of the hair clip trend, and barrettes are back!
I know most of us might remember rocking hair clips to school back in the day and possibly hated them.
But this 90s nostalgic trend is back on the fashion scene, and it was a staple for celebrities and influencers at the recent New York Fashion Week. According to expert hairstylist Elle Hegarty, 2020 is the year of all comebacks, and the barrettes trend is definitely one of them.
However, this time around the hair accessory is a statement piece, and the bigger, the better. The style has taken off on Instagram as hair bloggers, YouTubers and celebrities, like Yara Shahidi, Kendall Jenner, Jordyn Woods and Winnie Harlow, are often glammed out in their barrettes.
There are absolutely no rules in 2020 when it comes to hair, so from pearl-encrusted to bedazzled clips or even a simple French-girl barrette, the style screams 90s chic.
But the most stylish one of them all was designed by celebrity stylist and beauty influencer Justine Marjan for her new accessory line ‘Kitsch x Justine Marjan’. Her rhinestone barrettes definitely send a message with words like glam, feelings or queen, setting the brand apart from the rest.
So, are you giving the barrette trend a chance and making it a staple part of your looks?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy