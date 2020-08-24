Bayern Munich defeat PSG for sixth Champions League title

Bayern Munich defeat PSG for sixth Champions League titleMonday, August 24, 2020
|
Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-German (PSG) to win the Champions League for the sixth time in Lisbon, Portugal yesterday, August 23.
The German team defeated PSG 1-0 in an absorbing match that saw it win its first continental title since 2013. PSG has never won the European Cup despite the team spending some US$1 billion on players in just under a decade.
Bayern’s goal came in the 59th minute when Frenchman Kingsley Coman scored his 43rd goal of the season with a header.
Bayern Munich’s victory will see it add the European Cup to its Bundesliga and German Cup titles.
The team’s title, which sees it tied with Liverpool, sees it now trail only Real Madrid, which has 13 titles and AC Milan (7), as having the most Champions League titles.
Police in Paris arrested 148 people after PSG’s loss as fans clashed with officers, smashing cars and store windows.
