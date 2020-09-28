Bayern Munich’s win streak ends with shock defeat

Bayern Munich were stunned yesterday (September 27) as a 32-match winning streak, stretching back to December 2019, was snapped by Hoffenheim.

The Champions League winners suffered a surprising 4-1 loss to Hoffenheim in the second round of the Bundesliga fixtures.

It’s quite the turnabout for the team which defeated Schalke 8-0 in the opening round of fixtures, setting them up as the favourite for a ninth consecutive league title.

Bayern manager Hansi Flick said there were “many reasons” for the defeat “but in terms of their willingness and desire, I can’t blame the team at all.”

Flick continued, “We gave our opponents too many chances and we weren’t as effective on the offensive side as we normally are. Big compliments to Hoffenheim, the team showed a very strong performance and also a compliment to Sebastian Hoeness himself, as his team was very well adjusted.

“I don’t blame fatigue for defeat. We just haven’t been able to play our way, with the dynamism with which we normally can.”