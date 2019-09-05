BBC 1Xtra makes documentary about Sean Paul

Jamaican dancehall artiste Sean Paul

has made his name on the international music scene, and the UK-based BBC Radio

1Xtra has put his life and career in a documentary.

The 50-minute documentary, Sean Paul: A Life In Riddims, was uploaded to YouTube in August. For the film, BBC’s Yasmin Evans follows Sean Paul around Kingston and the UK.

The documentary highlights the deejay’s history in water polo, as well as how his first international hit, Gimme The Light, was made and how it got successful. The film also looks at the entertainer’s rise to stardom and his journey to selling millions of records and becoming one of the biggest international acts from Jamaica.

In addition to speaking about his past and Jamaica’s music industry, Sean Paul treated viewers to a performance at Tuff Gong International in Kingston. The film crew also followed the deejay to the UK for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough.