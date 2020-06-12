Be one of Gabriella Kochella’s “Friends Dem” this summer

Summer may not be the same this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be treated to hot summer jams. And that’s what rising music star, Gabriella Kochella is providing with her single Friends Dem.

The song brings the party to your house, with its upbeat vibe complimented by Gabriella Kochella smooth vocals. Even if just for its duration, will help you forget about the crises in the world.

“I can imagine all of the inner turmoil billions of people are going through currently. It must be heartbreaking to be lonely during this time. Everybody needs a friend to be within 2020, so I hope Friends Dem provides an outlet for people to go to and find a friend. Let’s bond all year this year with my new single,” she said.

With multiple recent features, a prosperous soap health and beauty business, and a bubbly personality, Gabriella Kochella has all making the makings of a rising star. Friends Dem, she said, is only the beginning.

“While I’m a bit new, my spirit is high that people will find solace in my sound, and I hope they find peace! I wish to spread more love with my music,” she said.

Inspired by the likes of Jamaican legend Bob Marley, and the Drip Queen she wants her music to uplift the lives of people throughout the world.

Friends Dem extols the importance of sisterhood bonding and is available for streaming on all major digital platforms.