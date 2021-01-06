Beard implants?! 50 Cent trolls Floyd Mayweather, again

50 Cent

is as much a troll as he is a rapper these days, perhaps more so.

The In Da Club artiste has again set his sights on Floyd Mayweather, taking jabs at the boxer with whom he’s an uneasy history.

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson, yesterday shared, and deleted, a post that mocked Mayweather’s thickening beard, which he claims is the result of hair implants. But not just ordinary hair, hair from his butt.

The post was captioned, “LMAO. He took hair from his a** and put it on his face. LOL WTF is really going on Champ?”

The two were formerly close friends but things took a turn for the worse, perhaps peaking when 50 Cent challenged Mayweather to read a page from The Cat in the Hat for a US$100,000 donation to a charity of his choice.