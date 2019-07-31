Squash seals ‘three-peat’ on BUZZ Music charts

Squash seals ‘three-peat’ on BUZZ Music chartsWednesday, July 31, 2019
|
Leader of the 6ixx camp Squash stands uncontested atop the local YouTube scene as his smash hit single ‘Beat Dem Bad’ marks a third week as the number one song in Jamaica.
Curious to see who else made the BUZZ top ten charts this week? Check if your fav made the cut in our video below:
Top tracks listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ charts for week July 8 – July 15.
Join us next week same time, same place, as BUZZ keeps you abreast with the hottest developments in Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B and more!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy