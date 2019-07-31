Koffee, ‘Toast’ return on BUZZ Music charts

Koffee, ‘Toast’ return on BUZZ Music chartsWednesday, July 31, 2019
|
Spanish Town’s lyrical powerhouse Koffee returns to the BUZZ music charts this week, with an impressive re-entry of her breakout 2018 hit single Toast.
Toast returns to claim the number 10 spot and marks one of three re-entries this week – to include, TeeJay’s Owna Lane and Lil Nas X’s smash country banger Old Town Road.
Want to see who else made the cut in BUZZ’s top ten charts this week? Check out our video below:
Top tracks listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and cover the BUZZ charts for the week July 1 – July 8.
Join us next week same time, same place, as BUZZ keeps you abreast with the hottest developments in Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B and more!
