Koffee, ‘Toast’ return on BUZZ Music charts

Spanish Town’s lyrical powerhouse Koffee returns to the BUZZ music charts this week, with an impressive re-entry of her breakout 2018 hit single Toast.

Toast returns to claim the number 10 spot and marks one of three re-entries this week – to include, TeeJay’s Owna Lane and Lil Nas X’s smash country banger Old Town Road.

Top tracks listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and cover the BUZZ charts for the week July 1 – July 8.

