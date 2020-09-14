Beauty Queen Davina Bennett to launch merch collection on Friday

The entrepreneurship bug has bitten beauty queen Davina Bennett who will be launching her merch collection on Friday.

The brand, Dreams on Canvas, will be launched on September 18, and Bennett started the countdown on Sunday with a promo video that included herself, fellow beauty queen Yendi Phillipps and model Anna Guthrie.

“Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead, where there is no path and leave a trail. The count down for the official launch of Dreams on Canvas merch collection by @davinabennett starts now,” the 2017 Miss Universe 2nd runner-up said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I’ve been working on this project for months. For me, it’s not just about art, but a way for me to share my spiritual experiences in a creative space to inspire and connect with those around me. Inspired dreams, made into reality.”

Although all three women wore T-shirts in the promotional video, Bennett did not state what kind of merchandise she will be selling.