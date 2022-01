‘Bedroom Bully’: Lovers Jada Kingdom and Verse Simmonds to release new track

Jada Kingdom

isn’t just taking trips and partying with her man, Verse Simmonds. The two are also

busy making sweet music together.

On Wednesday, September 16, the two entertainers will release a track called Bedroom Bully. The song is currently available for pre-save on Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, as well as pre-add on Apple Music.

Fans of the entertainers seem to be excited about the song, which the two have been teasing for two weeks.

A single release party will also be held at the Vision Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jada and Verse are gearing up to release a song this week, but last week they were having loads of fun as they celebrated their birthdays. To show her love, Jada tattooed her boyfriend’s name on her neck.