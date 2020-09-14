‘Bedroom Bully’: Lovers Jada Kingdom and Verse Simmonds to release new track

‘Bedroom Bully’: Lovers Jada Kingdom and Verse Simmonds to release new trackMonday, September 14, 2020
Jada Kingdom
isnâ€™t just taking trips and partying with her man, Verse Simmonds. The two are also
busy making sweet music together.
On Wednesday, September 16, the two entertainers will release a track called Bedroom Bully. The song is currently available for pre-save on Spotify, Tidal and Deezer, as well as pre-add on Apple Music.
Fans of the entertainers seem to be excited about the song, which the two have been teasing for two weeks.
â€œStop tease we Ÿ¤• me ready for the vocals and scenery cause me kno it ago give me chills,â€ a social media user said.
Another added: â€œThis gonna be ma Anthem ..cant waitttt.â€
A single release party will also be held at the Vision Restaurant and Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jada and Verse are gearing up to release a song this week, but last week they were having loads of fun as they celebrated their birthdays. To show her love, Jada tattooed her boyfriendâ€™s name on her neck.
