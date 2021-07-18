Beenie and Bounty to share stage at Yush

Dancehall giants Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are set to perform at this year’s staging of Yush, part of the Dream Weekend slate of activities.

This was announced on Saturday on the entity’s Instagram page with the caption, “long before Verzuz there was Yush and this Dream Weekend Negril we bring the legends together again”.

The organizers of the event received confirmation from the government to go ahead with the event just days ago and will run from August 5-9 in it’s usual time frame.

Also booked for the weekend party series is Dexta Daps, who is expected to be a major pull for the ladies at this year’s staging.

“Dream Weekend Negril is serving up a special treat for you this summer with the hottest artiste in Dancehall: Dexta Daps” said the company on its Instagram page.