Beenie Man and Krystal to wed after baby Xiah walks

Beenie Man and Krystal to wed after baby Xiah walksTuesday, January 21, 2020
Krystal Tomlinson’s relationship with dancehall artiste Beenie Man has been the subject of public discourse since the two began dating.
And after Tomlinson gave birth to their daughter in 2018, the PNP caretaker for West Rural St Andrew received vitriolic criticisms for getting pregnant in a common-law relationship.
But the two could be getting married soon.
In an exclusive interview with BUZZ, Tomlinson disclosed that they have discussed marriage plans, and their one-year-old daughter, Xiah, will play a major role in sealing the deal.
“The vision for our wedding is that Xiah will have the ring and walk with it to us. So as soon as our daughter can walk in a straight line. Right now, when she walks she goes anywhere she feels to go,” she told BUZZ.
“Maybe another few months, maybe another year, but it really depends on Xiah,” she said.
Hit it off
Tomlinson said she met Beenie Man while she was working briefly at a radio station, and they just “hit it off”
“He was just kool, like if you closed your eyes and you didn’t know who it was in front of you, you couldn’t tell. He enjoys normal things like rice and peas and chicken on a Sunday and staying home if he doesn’t have to go out, and going to a football match if Waterhouse is playing,” she said.
Tomlinson said that she and the King of the Dancehall share something special that is worth preserving.
“My life didn’t feel like a music video when I’m around him. Funny enough, it’s only when we’re in public, and everybody has a picture that they want to take, but when we’re at home, it’s normal,” she said.
