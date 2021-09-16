Beenie Man blasts OUR for granting JPS increase

Dancehall artiste Beenie Man is lashing out at the Offices of Utilities Regulation (OUR) after it approved an increase in bills for the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS).

Come October, customers will see an increase average rate of 1.4% on their bills according to a release from the Utility regulator. The OUR also revealed that JPS has applied for an increase of 3.5 per cent but only it approved the average 1.4 per cent.

Following the news, the ‘King of the Dancehall’ took to social media where he blasted the OUR for granting the increase in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We the people have been suffering for two years during this pandemic. We have had to find means to pay our bills while they kept coming,” he tweeted.

He then went on to chide the OUR about its decision while the pandemic persists.”Now why would OUR approve an increase in electricity bill in the middle of a pandemic, covid restrictions and no moment. Where is the compassion for the people? #Jamaica”.

He continued; “People lost jobs, and the street hustle is no longer there, remittances aren’t coming in because the families aboard are also affected!” he lamented.

Other joined in Beenie Man’s ire and expressed their outrage at this move.

“We live in a capitalistic system. Businesses main focus is make maximum profits. OUR either don’t have any power or they’re in the pockets of JPS,” one user commented.

Another wrote; “Dem politician yah and dem agencies nuh care bout the people a wicked dem”.

These comments from the Simma artiste comes after he chastised the actions of Floyd Green and called for similar repercussions meted out to him when he breached the Disaster Risk Management Act.