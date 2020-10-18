Beenie Man builds community centre, names it after his mom

Beenie Man builds community centre, names it after his momSunday, October 18, 2020
Dancehall artiste, Beenie Man has found the perfect way to honour his mom who passed away in September.
The King of the Dancehall is building a community centre in his hometown of Waterhouse, Kingston. The building will be named the Solomon and Lielieth Community Centre. He explained that he named the centre after his mom and grandfather [Solomon] because of the integral role both played in his life and career.
â€œSolomon is the man weh fight fi my musical career and is the man weh mek mi deh here where Iâ€™m at. And without my mother bringing me here then I wouldnâ€™t be here,â€ he said.
Beenie Man said the main goal of the community centre is to create an environment within Waterhouse Community that will aid in youth development.
â€œDuring these uncertain rough times, I understand the struggles the youths are facing. Their new normal is now virtual learning,â€ he said.
â€œWith this community centre, it will afford youth from the Waterhouse Community and neighbouring communities the access needed to assist them with materials needed for them to learn and better adjust to this unfortunate shift in their lives.â€
The building is being constructed under his King Beenie Man foundation.
