Beenie Man creates dub for Krystal Tomlinson’s political campaign

Beenie Man creates dub for Krystal Tomlinson’s political campaignSaturday, August 15, 2020
The election season in Jamaica has turned into somewhat of a sound clash, with politicians soliciting the help of dancehall artistes to create dubs for their political campaigns. But there was one particular dub that people were waiting for with bated breath, and that’s one from the ‘King of Dancehall’ Beenie Man for his partner, Krystal Tomlinson.
Tomlinson is contesting the West Rural St Andrew constituency for the People’s National Party (PNP).
And as more and politicians released their dubs, we knew it was only a matter of time before one came out of Tomlinson’s camp.
“Krystal a you run road eno,” Beenie Man sings, a remix of his popular song We Run Road. The dub was accompanied with images and videos of Tomlinson in West Rural St Andrew interacting with constituency members. There was even a clip of her running on roads in the area.
“Krystal a yuh run road eno,” Beenie Man sings.
In an exclusive interview with BUZZ in March, Tomlinson said Beenie Man was very supportive of her political ambitions.
“He’s really supportive, and checks in, when I’m on the road or when I get in. He asks how the day was, or if anything happened that made me uncomfortable or if any labourite (JLP supporter) said anything I didn’t like,” she said.
However, she expressed at the time that Beenie Man would not be able to vote as he was not on the voter’s list.
“He’s not on the voter’s list. He already said he’s not going on the voter’s list unless he’s voting for me. So now that I’m a candidate, I’m going to have to get him on the voter’s list. He was very clear on that,” she said.
