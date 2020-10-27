Beenie Man doing better after fainting at mom’s funeral

Beenie Man is doing better after video of the dancehall artiste fainting at his mother’s funeral over the weekend went viral.

Crystal Davis, Beenie Man’s daughter with former dancehall queen Carlene Smith, told the Jamaica Observer that he was doing “okay” and that he passed out due to not eating and exhaustion in the lead-up to Sunday’s burial in St Elizabeth.

Davis said, “He never ate the night before, he didn’t sleep the night before, and he was emotionally distressed… He did faint but wasn’t hospitalised.”

The 21-year-old also shared her own sorrow at the sombre ocassion.

“Now I was crying because of my grandmother and because of my dad; seeing him in that state and knowing how he loved his mother,” she said. “The family… everyone was torn apart… emotionally distressed. It was just sad. Several other cousins fainted too.”

Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, passed away in early September after being previously hospitalised when she suffered a stroke.