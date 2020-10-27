Beenie Man doing better after fainting at mom’s funeral

Beenie Man doing better after fainting at mom’s funeralTuesday, October 27, 2020
|
Beenie Man is doing better after video of the dancehall artiste fainting at his mother’s funeral over the weekend went viral.
Crystal Davis, Beenie Man’s daughter with former dancehall queen Carlene Smith, told the Jamaica Observer that he was doing “okay” and that he passed out due to not eating and exhaustion in the lead-up to Sunday’s burial in St Elizabeth.
Davis said, “He never ate the night before, he didn’t sleep the night before, and he was emotionally distressed… He did faint but wasn’t hospitalised.”
The 21-year-old also shared her own sorrow at the sombre ocassion.
- Related story: Heartbreaking! Beenie Man faints at mother’s burial
“Now I was crying because of my grandmother and because of my dad; seeing him in that state and knowing how he loved his mother,” she said. “The family… everyone was torn apart… emotionally distressed. It was just sad. Several other cousins fainted too.”
Beenie’s mother, Lilieth Sewell, passed away in early September after being previously hospitalised when she suffered a stroke.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy