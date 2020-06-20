Beenie Man gets king treatment leading up to Father’s Day

What plans do you have to celebrate your father or partner on Fatherâ€™s Day? Well, we can tell you that some people are really setting the bar high.

Krystal Tomlinson, girlfriend to the self proclaimed â€˜King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man have already started to treat her man.

She enlisted the service of a masseuse to give the Girls Dem Sugar artiste an at home massage under the moonlight.

â€œHeâ€™s really too amazing to just give him a beautiful Sunday. So Iâ€™ve been scheming all week,â€ she tells her Instagram followers.

â€œMoses slept for hours after!â£ Between work outs and long studio sessions we was due a deep tissue massage,â€ she added, hinting that thereâ€™s more surprises in store. #LuckyBeenieMan

Beenie Man shares a daughter, Xiah with PNP caretaker for West Rural St Andrew, Krystal Tomlinson.