Beenie Man gets king treatment leading up to Father’s Day

What plans do you have to celebrate your father or partner on Father’s Day? Well, we can tell you that some people are really setting the bar high.

Krystal Tomlinson, girlfriend to the self proclaimed ‘King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man have already started to treat her man.

She enlisted the service of a masseuse to give the Girls Dem Sugar artiste an at home massage under the moonlight.

“He’s really too amazing to just give him a beautiful Sunday. So I’ve been scheming all week,†she tells her Instagram followers.

“Moses slept for hours after!⣠Between work outs and long studio sessions we was due a deep tissue massage,†she added, hinting that there’s more surprises in store. #LuckyBeenieMan

Beenie Man shares a daughter, Xiah with PNP caretaker for West Rural St Andrew, Krystal Tomlinson.