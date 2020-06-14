Beenie Man gives back to his Craig Town community

Veteran dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, through his foundation,

donated scores of care packages to his home community of Craig Town on Saturday

(June 13).

The Beenie Man Foundation collaborated with several corporate sponsors, including Monymusk Rums, Grace Foods and MegaMart, to provide COVID-19 relief packages to the vulnerable in the community.

Beenie Man credits Craig Town as his home where he honed his skills and developed long-lasting friends which he refers to as his family.

According to Beenie Man, returning to the community was an emotional journey.

“It was a very emotional and nostalgic journey going back to the community and home that bred a spectacular man today. The love and support that was brought out today is nothing short of love and unity within the community,” said Beenie Man.

The veteran dancehall act was joined by his daughters Desha, better known as “Desha Ravers”, and Ikrya, who assisted him in handing out packages as well as bonding with members of the community.

This is the second such activation for the Beenie Man Foundation which a week ago distributed care packages in the Waterhouse community.