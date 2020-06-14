Beenie Man gives back to his Craig Town community

Beenie Man gives back to his Craig Town communitySunday, June 14, 2020
|
Veteran dancehall artiste, Beenie Man, through his foundation,
donated scores of care packages to his home community of Craig Town on Saturday
(June 13).
The Beenie Man Foundation collaborated with several corporate sponsors, including Monymusk Rums, Grace Foods and MegaMart, to provide COVID-19 relief packages to the vulnerable in the community.
Beenie Man credits Craig Town as his home where he honed his skills and developed long-lasting friends which he refers to as his family.
According to Beenie Man, returning to the community was an emotional journey.
“It was a very emotional and nostalgic journey going back to the community and home that bred a spectacular man today. The love and support that was brought out today is nothing short of love and unity within the community,” said Beenie Man.
The veteran dancehall act was joined by his daughters Desha, better known as “Desha Ravers”, and Ikrya, who assisted him in handing out packages as well as bonding with members of the community.
This is the second such activation for the Beenie Man Foundation which a week ago distributed care packages in the Waterhouse community.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy