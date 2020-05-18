Beenie Man gives fans free masks

BUZZ Fam, don’t you just love how in the middle of this coronavirus pandemic, everyone is pitching in to help? We had

Now the King of the dancehall, Beenie Man has stepped up to do his part. Beenie Man is giving masks to his fans, free of cost to help protect them against coronavirus. These masks are specially designed with a ‘King Beenie Man’ logo on them.

View this post on Instagram Blessed love my fans|| The I see the messages, continue sending the DMs to get your mask. We will answer all DMs. #KingBeenieMan #MosesDavis #BeenieManA post shared by King Beenie Man (@kingbeenieman) on May 15, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

“They’re not for sale, so call in and get your masks,” he told his followers on Instagram.

But that’s not all, the artiste will also be donating food to selective communities through his foundation this week.

“Mi and my foundation will be on the streets, giving out some food and ting to the people who need it,” he said.