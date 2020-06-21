Beenie Man is ‘king of the dancehall’ and the “glue” of his family

Beenie Man is ‘king of the dancehall’ and the “glue” of his familySunday, June 21, 2020
|
Beenie Man is the self-proclaimed â€˜King of
the Dancehallâ€™ and apparently the glue that holds his blended family together.
In a Fatherâ€™s Day post to the artiste born Moses Davis, his partner and would-be Member of Parliament Krystal Tomlinson, shared a photo of the of the Do You Wanna Be That Guy? singer with five of his offspring.
The touching family portrait includes his youngest, Xiah, with Tomlinson, and also Marco Dean, whom Beenie Man co-parents with fellow artiste Dâ€™Angel.
Tomlinson, in the captured the red themed pic, â€œYou are the glue. We love you without conditions, for all seasons and every circumstance. Happy Fatherâ€™s Day papaðŸ¤—â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â€
Beenie Man is also the father of popular dancer Desha Ravers, who is a member of the Ravers Clavaz dance crew helmed by artiste Ding Dong.
Beenie Man is enjoying somewhat of a resurgence during quarantine after he starred in the much-talked about Verzuz battle with Bounty Killer last month and launched a merchandise line shortly after.
