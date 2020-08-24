Beenie Man ‘is that guy’: Artiste criticised for birthday party during COVID-19 spike

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things, but it looks like birthday parties arenâ€™t one of them. King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man, is the latest celebrity to face criticism for hosting a birthday party in the midst of a coronavirus spike.

Celebrating his 47th on Saturday (August 22), Beenie Man hosted a star-studded â€˜birthday limeâ€™ which had artistes like Bounty Killer, Popcaan, Kemar Highcon, Koshens, and Gyptian in attendance.

Videos of the party circulating on social media showed only a few of the attendees wearing a mask, including dancehall veteran Bounty Killer who had his mask attached to his ears.

Beenie Man was obviously enjoying the celebrations as is evident in the many videos he posted on social media, and he apparently wasnâ€™t expecting anyone to notice anything other than his dancing; he was wrong.

@konshens @kemarhighcon @realgyptian @kabakapyramid Blessings and love for the pass thru.

â€œLove the vibes but where are the masks?â€ one person commented.

The Who Am I artiste was also chastised for ignoring measures put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

â€œIâ€™ll tell you who I didnâ€™t spot wearing masks and social distancing,â€ one user wrote.

â€œWeh the mask them deh then the old fart then blame government,â€ another person said.

â€œCoronavirus is that you? Two mask only I see . I guess others are immuned,â€ one person reasoned.

Jamaica currently has 622 active cases under observation, with four moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients at this time. The island has recorded a total 1,529 coronavirus cases.