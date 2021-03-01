Beenie Man, Jah Cure bury the hatchet

It seems Jamaican stars Beenie Man and Jah Cure have ended their longstanding feud after both artistes were seen linking up recently.

Jah Cure shared a video on his Instagram of himself and the ‘Doctor’ enjoying each other’s company and at one point was heard joking about Beenie Man having an inexpensive BLU phone.

However, Beenie Man was heard in the video saying “a my friend this and the man no check me none at all, disrespect me, want war me”, to which Cure replied “He know mi love him and mi na see him a road an lef him”. He further called Beenie Man his “brother” while the two artistes laughed and joked with each other.

He captioned the post, “If everyone of us in the music industry could live like this our industry would be way more better,” to which Beenie Man replied “Love and respect my G”.

The two had falling out following a dispute between Beenie Man and the Capleton several years ago while both men were at a stage show in New York. Upon returning to the island, Beenie Man was met by a throng of Capleton supporters which included a young Jah Cure.

However, it seems that both men have mended fences and fans love it, with one commenting “Legends” while another wrote “loving this”.