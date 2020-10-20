Beenie Man, Konshens featured on Clean Bandit remix

Beenie Man, Konshens featured on Clean Bandit remixTuesday, October 20, 2020
|
Dancehall music continues to make waves
across the world, adding fuel to the musical fire with the remix of Clean
Bandit’s Tick Tock featuring Konshens
and Beenie Man dropping today.
The British electro-pop group released the original version of the song, which racked up almost 30 million views on YouTube, back in August.
On its official Instagram page, the band shared “The remixes don’t stoppp!! The VIP mix of Tick Tock is OUT NOW with the incredible @kingbeenieman and @konshens, recorded in Jamaica with Jack and Luke Listen now and us know what you think and share the love…”
Beenie Man commented on the post with “BIG BAD BANGER #TickTock” and also shared it to his IG Stories.
The group previously collaborated with Sean Paul for Rockabye which gone on to become one of the most streamed songs on YouTube with 2.4 billion views since its release three years ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy