Beenie Man, Konshens featured on Clean Bandit remix

Dancehall music continues to make waves

across the world, adding fuel to the musical fire with the remix of Clean

Bandit’s Tick Tock featuring Konshens

and Beenie Man dropping today.

The British electro-pop group released the original version of the song, which racked up almost 30 million views on YouTube, back in August.

On its official Instagram page, the band shared “The remixes don’t stoppp!! The VIP mix of Tick Tock is OUT NOW with the incredible @kingbeenieman and @konshens, recorded in Jamaica with Jack and Luke Listen now and us know what you think and share the love…”

Beenie Man commented on the post with “BIG BAD BANGER #TickTock” and also shared it to his IG Stories.

The group previously collaborated with Sean Paul for Rockabye which gone on to become one of the most streamed songs on YouTube with 2.4 billion views since its release three years ago.