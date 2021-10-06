Beenie Man looks dapper while partying up a storm in London

Beenie Man looks dapper while partying up a storm in LondonWednesday, October 06, 2021
|
Dancehall star Beenie Man is known for his fashion choices and he recently came in for praise following an event in London, England.
Sharing on his Instagram, the ‘Who Am I’ artiste looked quite dapper decked out in a ensemble reminiscent of a true English gentleman.
His outfit was made up of a black jacket, matching pants, a checkered vest and white shirt.
The ‘Garments’ singer has possibly been Jamaica’s best dressed male entertainer for a while and is well known for his sense of style from the early days of his career. He is known for going bespoke for his clothing from both local and international designers.
Beenie Man, who was seemingly at a gala, also partied up a storm with England based dancehall artiste, Stefflon Don.
He was also seen hanging with the likes of Idris Elba, Ian Wright among others on a night which he dubbed as “Black Excellence”.
