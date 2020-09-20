Beenie Man not in police custody, says JCF

Beenie Man not in police custody, says JCFSunday, September 20, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Beenie Man is not in police custody despite claims made by some social media users.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that the artiste hosted a gathering for his recently deceased mother which exceeded the number stipulated under the Disaster Risk Management Act.
As a result, the artiste, born Moses Davis, was asked to end the gathering, which he complied with, removing the need for him to be arrested.
With the increase in coronavirus cases in Jamaica, only gatherings of 15 or fewer people are allowed. There is also a daily islandwide curfew which runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 pm.
Up to yesterday, September 19, Jamaica has recorded 4,758 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy