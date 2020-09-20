Beenie Man not in police custody, says JCF

Dancehall artiste Beenie Man is not in police custody despite claims made by some social media users.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that the artiste hosted a gathering for his recently deceased mother which exceeded the number stipulated under the Disaster Risk Management Act.

As a result, the artiste, born Moses Davis, was asked to end the gathering, which he complied with, removing the need for him to be arrested.

With the increase in coronavirus cases in Jamaica, only gatherings of 15 or fewer people are allowed. There is also a daily islandwide curfew which runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Up to yesterday, September 19, Jamaica has recorded 4,758 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths.