Beenie Man performs at Dwayne Wade’s birthday celebration

Beenie Man performs at Dwayne Wade’s birthday celebrationMonday, January 18, 2021
|
Beenie Man is still very much booked and busy. The veteran dancehall artiste was the guest performer at retired NBA player Dwayne Wadeâ€™s birthday celebration on Sunday (January 17).
Video clips of his performance saw the â€˜King of the dancehallâ€™ rolling out hits like Sim Simma, while shouting out, â€œHappy birthdayâ€ to Wade. Meanwhile, Wade and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union, were obviously enjoying themselves, dancing up a storm while also appearing to also be social distancing.
The intimate gathering happened on the beach at an undisclosed location with online clips circulating showing roughly seven guests, including videographers.
â€œThis was one for the books!â€ Beenie Man declared in a post after his performance on Instagram. â€œEarth day blessings to my brotherÂ @dwyanewade, more life & blessingsŸ™Ÿ¿. Respect & love toÂ @gabunion. Ÿ–¤â€
And Wade, still ecstatic about the performance, was quick to respond in the comments.
â€œLegend!!!! I was speechless brother. Thanks for the love,â€ he wrote.
