Beenie Man performs at Dwayne Wade’s birthday celebration

Beenie Man is still very much booked and busy. The veteran dancehall artiste was the guest performer at retired NBA player Dwayne Wade’s birthday celebration on Sunday (January 17).

Video clips of his performance saw the ‘King of the dancehall’ rolling out hits like Sim Simma, while shouting out, “Happy birthday†to Wade. Meanwhile, Wade and his actress wife, Gabrielle Union, were obviously enjoying themselves, dancing up a storm while also appearing to also be social distancing.

The intimate gathering happened on the beach at an undisclosed location with online clips circulating showing roughly seven guests, including videographers.

“This was one for the books!†Beenie Man declared in a post after his performance on Instagram. “Earth day blessings to my brother @dwyanewade, more life & blessingsŸ™Ÿ¿. Respect & love to @gabunion. Ÿ–¤â€

And Wade, still ecstatic about the performance, was quick to respond in the comments.

“Legend!!!! I was speechless brother. Thanks for the love,†he wrote.