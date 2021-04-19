Beenie Man pleads guilty to DRMA breach

Dancehall veteran Beenie Man pleaded guilty to breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act when he appeared in the St Elizabeth Parish court today.

He is to be sentenced on May 17.

Beenie Man, whose given name is Moses Davis, pleaded not guilty to breaching the Noise Abatement Act, and had that offence dismissed.

The King of the Dancehall was charged by the Black River police last year December for hosting an illegal party at a location in Shrewsbury district, St Elizabeth, on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Beenie Man told local media after his court hearing that he didn’t want to appear “above the law”.